New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

