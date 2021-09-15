New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,374 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIACA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIACA opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

