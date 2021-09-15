New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,102 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

