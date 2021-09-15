New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,015 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,341. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MORF opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

