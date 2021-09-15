New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 17,906 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

