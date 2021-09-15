New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of NV5 Global worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NV5 Global by 94.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,316 shares of company stock worth $7,262,266. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

