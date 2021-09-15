New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.09. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357 over the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

