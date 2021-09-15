New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NetEase by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.71. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

