New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.04 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Alector worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alector by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,791. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALEC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

