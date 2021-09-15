New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

