New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,587,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,059 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.