New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 416.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 194,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.