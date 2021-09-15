New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

