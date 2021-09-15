New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.04 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

