New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.06 Million in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.