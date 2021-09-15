New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

RIDE stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.