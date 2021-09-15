New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

