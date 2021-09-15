New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,624,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

