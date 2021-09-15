New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.