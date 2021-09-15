New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 47,460 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $650.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

