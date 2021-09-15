New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $627,000.

Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

