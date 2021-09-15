New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 100,400 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.