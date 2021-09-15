New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,623 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,442,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

