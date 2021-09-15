New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,520 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FCF stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

