New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

