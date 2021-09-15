New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

ZETA stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.