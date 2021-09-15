NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NewMarket worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $79,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $323.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.57. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

