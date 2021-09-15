Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.04. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

