NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 248,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,745. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.