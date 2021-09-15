NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 248,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.