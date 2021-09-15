NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:NXE traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 41.32 and a quick ratio of 41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -18.15. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.81.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

