NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,161.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.34 or 0.01354477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00325401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00047465 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

