NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.7582 dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

