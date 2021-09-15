NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.60% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $873.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

