NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 5,238 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

