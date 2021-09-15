NFT Alley Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $327,883.00 and approximately $307,200.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00177354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.74 or 0.07323963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,245.54 or 0.99654291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00877640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

