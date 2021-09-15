NFTb Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1.09 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

