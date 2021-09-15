NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading Up 42.7% Over Last Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $1.01 million and $12,978.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $3,583.95 or 0.07494131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 281 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

