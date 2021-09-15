Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,459.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,334.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

