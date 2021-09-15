Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.23. Nikola shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 84,093 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.