Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.44 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and $1.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.41 or 0.07486017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00392141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01359227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.00575799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.96 or 0.00558754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,943,965,949 coins and its circulating supply is 8,282,465,949 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

