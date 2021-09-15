Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $179,645.39 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $179,645.39 and approximately $13.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

