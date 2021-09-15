Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.10

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 11113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPNYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.