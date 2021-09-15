NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,082.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $26,082.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.