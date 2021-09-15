NIX Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $37,217.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

