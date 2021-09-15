NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of NMI worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 102.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 23.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 134.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

