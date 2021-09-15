Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $47.51 or 0.00098041 BTC on popular exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00146343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00843891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

