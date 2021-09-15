Noir Price Hits $0.0068 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Noir has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $139,054.34 and $291.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.28 or 0.00528813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

