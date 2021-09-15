Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 19.6% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 554.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 581,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

