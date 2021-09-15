Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,800 shares, a growth of 448.8% from the August 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,878.0 days.
Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
